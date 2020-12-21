Clorox (CLX) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Clorox (CLX) closed the most recent trading day at $202.45, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer products maker had gained 0.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

CLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CLX is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.01%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.72 billion, up 19.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.02 per share and revenue of $7.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.97% and +9.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLX should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. CLX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CLX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.02, so we one might conclude that CLX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CLX's PEG ratio is currently 4.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

