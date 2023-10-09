Clorox (CLX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Clorox (CLX) standing at $123.11, reflecting a -1.51% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

Shares of the consumer products maker have depreciated by 19.2% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Clorox in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.32, marking a 65.59% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.75 per share and a revenue of $7.22 billion, representing changes of -6.68% and +0.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clorox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19% lower within the past month. As of now, Clorox holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Clorox is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.29. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.93, which means Clorox is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CLX's PEG ratio is currently 2.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, finds itself in the bottom 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

