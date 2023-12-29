Clorox (CLX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Clorox (CLX) ending at $142.59, denoting a +0.37% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 0.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Clorox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.07, showcasing a 9.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.77 billion, showing a 3.25% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.58 per share and a revenue of $6.99 billion, representing changes of -10.02% and -5.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clorox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% higher within the past month. Clorox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Clorox is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.68, so one might conclude that Clorox is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CLX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.99. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

