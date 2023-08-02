Clorox (CLX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Clorox (CLX) reported revenue of $2.02 billion, up 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +40.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Sales Growth : 14% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.68%.

: 14% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.68%. Organic Revenue Growth - International : 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.42%.

: 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.42%. Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle : 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.59%.

: 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.59%. Organic Revenue Growth - Household : 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.22%.

: 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.22%. Organic Revenue Growth - Health and Wellness : 14% versus 0.16% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14% versus 0.16% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Health and Wellness : $651 million versus $663.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.

: $651 million versus $663.21 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. Net Revenue- International : $305 million versus $295 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: $305 million versus $295 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Net Revenue- Lifestyle : $333 million compared to the $309.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year.

: $333 million compared to the $309.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14% year over year. Net Revenue- Household : $663 million compared to the $608.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.

: $663 million compared to the $608.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year. Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness : $176 million compared to the $83.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $176 million compared to the $83.53 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income before income taxes- Corporate : -$107 million versus -$62.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$107 million versus -$62.54 million estimated by two analysts on average. Income before income taxes- International: $15 million compared to the $14.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Clorox have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The Clorox Company (CLX)

