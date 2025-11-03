Clorox (CLX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Clorox (CLX) reported revenue of $1.43 billion, down 18.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $1.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +8.97%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Organic Revenue Growth - Health and Wellness : -19% compared to the -25.2% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -19% compared to the -25.2% average estimate based on four analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - International : -2% compared to the -2.4% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -2% compared to the -2.4% average estimate based on four analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle : -23% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -17.3%.

: -23% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -17.3%. Organic Revenue Growth - Household : -19% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -20.5%.

: -19% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -20.5%. Organic Sales Growth (non-GAAP) : -17% compared to the -19.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -17% compared to the -19.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Revenue- Health and Wellness : $565 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $520.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.1%.

: $565 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $520.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.1%. Net Revenue- International : $253 million compared to the $240.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

: $253 million compared to the $240.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Net Revenue- Lifestyle : $245 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $264 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.4%.

: $245 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $264 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.4%. Net Revenue- Household : $362 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $354.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%.

: $362 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $354.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%. Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness : $124 million versus $153.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $124 million versus $153.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Income before income taxes- Corporate and Other : $-48 million compared to the $-100.3 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-48 million compared to the $-100.3 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income before income taxes- International: $19 million versus $28.5 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Clorox here>>>

Shares of Clorox have returned -8.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.