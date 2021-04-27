Clorox (CLX) Queues Up For Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

The Clorox Company CLX is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Apr 30, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.46, indicating a plunge of 22.8% from the prior-year quarter figure. Moreover, earnings estimates moved south by a penny over the past 30 days.



Nonetheless, a glimpse of the company’s earnings performance shows that it delivered a surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 21.33%.



Also, revenue estimate for the fiscal third quarter stands at $1.87 billion, suggesting growth of about 5% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally.

Let’s See How Things Are Shaping Prior to Q3 Release

We note that Clorox has been reeling under elevated manufacturing and logistics costs, including pandemic-related expenses. Higher selling and administrative costs as well as increased advertising and sales promotion investments might have hurt the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, the company has been making investments in brands to support its robust innovation pipeline and customer engagement efforts. Additionally, foreign currency translations are acting as headwinds.



On the positive front, Clorox has been gaining from increased demand for disinfecting and cleaning products since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, at its last earnings call, management updated outlook for fiscal 2021 based on the current trends, expectations of continued strong demand for cleaning and disinfecting products globally and aggressive investments in its global portfolio. Accordingly, it projected sales for the back half of fiscal 2021 to remain relatively flat.



Further, progress on the company’s IGNITE strategy and robust product portfolio bode well. Clorox is also on track with its cost-saving and productivity initiatives. Moreover, the company is witnessing strong progress in the core International business on the success of the segment's Go Lean strategy. These positives have most likely aided the top line in the quarter under review.

What the Zacks Model Predicts

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clorox this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Clorox Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Clorox Company price-eps-surprise | The Clorox Company Quote

Clorox has an Earnings ESP of -2.13% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Calyxt CLXT has an Earnings ESP of +2.30% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Nomad Foods NOMD has an Earnings ESP of +0.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Monster Beverage MNST has an Earnings ESP of +0.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.

