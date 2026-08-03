Clorox (CLX) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Clorox (CLX) reported $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 2%. EPS of $1.66 for the same period compares to $2.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 billion, representing a surprise of +2.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Organic sales growth - Health and Wellness : -12% versus -3.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -12% versus -3.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Organic sales growth - International : 1% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1% versus 0.3% estimated by four analysts on average. Organic sales growth - Lifestyle : -17% versus -13.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -17% versus -13.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Organic sales growth - Household : -18% compared to the -17.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -18% compared to the -17.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Organic sales growth : -13% versus -14.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -13% versus -14.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Health and Wellness : $860 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $807.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $860 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $807.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Net Sales- International : $281 million compared to the $283.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.

: $281 million compared to the $283.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year. Net Sales- Lifestyle : $280 million compared to the $292.3 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.

: $280 million compared to the $292.3 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year. Net Sales- Household : $524 million compared to the $523.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year.

: $524 million compared to the $523.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18% year over year. Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness : $206 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.27 million.

: $206 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $218.27 million. Income before income taxes- Corporate and Other : $-22 million versus $-74.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $-22 million versus $-74.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Income before income taxes- International: $27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.55 million.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Clorox here>>>

Shares of Clorox have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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