Clorox (CLX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Clorox (CLX) reported $1.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.1%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.57, the EPS surprise was -7.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clorox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Revenue Growth - Health and Wellness : 3% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3% compared to the -1.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - International : 2% compared to the 6% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2% compared to the 6% average estimate based on four analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - Lifestyle : -3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts.

: -3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts. Organic Revenue Growth - Household : -11% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.5%.

: -11% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -1.5%. Organic Sales Growth : -2% versus 1.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: -2% versus 1.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Net Revenue- Health and Wellness : $630 million compared to the $597.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

: $630 million compared to the $597.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year. Net Revenue- International : $263 million compared to the $258.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year.

: $263 million compared to the $258.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.2% year over year. Net Revenue- Lifestyle : $306 million versus $314.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $306 million versus $314.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Net Revenue- Household : $469 million versus $515.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change.

: $469 million versus $515.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change. Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness : $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.17 million.

: $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.17 million. Income before income taxes- Corporate and Other : -$55 million compared to the -$68.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$55 million compared to the -$68.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. Income before income taxes- International: $31 million compared to the $27.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Clorox have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

