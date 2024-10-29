Clorox (CLX) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clorox (CLX) will report quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 177.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.63 billion, exhibiting an increase of 17.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Clorox metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Health and Wellness' of $632.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +25.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- International' will reach $249.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Lifestyle' will likely reach $283.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Household' at $406.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25%.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic Revenue Growth - International' stands at 13.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Income before income taxes- Health and Wellness' should arrive at $167.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $104 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Income before income taxes- Lifestyle' to come in at $54.88 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19 million.



Shares of Clorox have demonstrated returns of -3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CLX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

