Clorox (CLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clorox (CLX) closed at $197.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 2.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

CLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2021. On that day, CLX is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.74 billion, up 19.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.02 per share and revenue of $7.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.97% and +9.24%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower within the past month. CLX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note CLX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.48. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.48.

Meanwhile, CLX's PEG ratio is currently 4.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

