Clorox (CLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clorox (CLX) closed at $214.59, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 5.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion, up 13.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.91 per share and revenue of $6.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.34% and +6.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. CLX is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, CLX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.88, so we one might conclude that CLX is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 5.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

