Clorox (CLX) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Clorox (CLX) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CLX crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Shares of CLX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that CLX could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at CLX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 7 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting CLX on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

