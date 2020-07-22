Clorox (CLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Clorox (CLX) closed the most recent trading day at $227.55, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer products maker had gained 6.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CLX to post earnings of $2 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.85 billion, up 13.88% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.64% higher. CLX is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CLX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.85. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.78.

Also, we should mention that CLX has a PEG ratio of 5.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

