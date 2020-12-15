Clorox (CLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Clorox (CLX) closed at $202.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 2.55% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLX as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, CLX is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.72 billion, up 18.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.03 per share and revenue of $7.32 billion, which would represent changes of +9.1% and +8.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CLX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CLX has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.5, so we one might conclude that CLX is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

