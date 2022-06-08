Clorox (CLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clorox (CLX) closed at $134.33, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 14.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Clorox as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Clorox is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.87 billion, up 3.83% from the prior-year quarter.

CLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $7.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.62% and -2.23%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clorox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Clorox currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.14, so we one might conclude that Clorox is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 4.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

