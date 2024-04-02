Clorox (CLX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Clorox (CLX) closed the most recent trading day at $148.71, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Shares of the consumer products maker have appreciated by 0.47% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clorox in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.34, reflecting a 11.26% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.91 billion, showing a 0.32% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $7.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.25% and -1.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clorox. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.12% lower. Clorox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Clorox currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.89.

It's also important to note that CLX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

