Clorox (CLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Clorox (CLX) closed the most recent trading day at $218.37, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the consumer products maker had gained 5.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

CLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.38, up 49.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.74 billion, up 15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.72 per share and revenue of $6.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.89% and +3.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLX. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.57% lower. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, CLX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.94.

It is also worth noting that CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

