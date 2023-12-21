Clorox (CLX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Clorox (CLX) reached $141.16, with a +0.4% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the consumer products maker had gained 0.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Clorox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Clorox is projected to report earnings of $1.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.18%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.77 billion, showing a 3.25% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.58 per share and a revenue of $6.99 billion, representing changes of -10.02% and -5.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Clorox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% higher. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Clorox is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 30.7. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.4 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CLX's PEG ratio is currently 2.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry stood at 3.12 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

