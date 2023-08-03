Clorox Climbs After Reporting Higher Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) shares are progressing more than 10 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported an increase in fourth-quarter earnings on improved revenues, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings attributable to the company were $176 million or $1.42 per share compared to $101 million or $0.81 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $1.67 per share. On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts estimates usually excludes special item.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.019 billion from $1.801 billion a year ago. Analysts estimates usually exclude $1.82 billion.

Currently, shares are at $167.48, up 9.88 percent from the previous close of $152.47 on a volume of 1,825,166.

