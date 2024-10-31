News & Insights

Clorox CEO: We entered the fiscal year with strong momentum

October 31, 2024 — 06:50 pm EDT

In an interview on CNBC’s Mad Money, Linda Rendle said Clorox (CLX) has returned to pre-cyber attack market share levels with most products. The partnership with Amazon (AMZN) is really paying dividends, she noted. She feels the company’s partnerships are “stronger than ever” coming out of the cyber attack.

