Clorox Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Clorox Co. (CLX) raised its earnings, sales and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, reflecting assumptions for stronger sales performance.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.05 to $8.25 per share on annual sales growth of 10 to 13 percent and organic sales growth of 9 to 12 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.70 to $7.95 per share on annual sales growth of 5 to 9 percent and organic sales growth of 5 to 9 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.18 per share on sales growth of 9.0 percent to $7.33 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.