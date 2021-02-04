Clorox Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Clorox Co. (CLX) raised its earnings, sales and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, reflecting assumptions for stronger sales performance.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.05 to $8.25 per share on annual sales growth of 10 to 13 percent and organic sales growth of 9 to 12 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $7.70 to $7.95 per share on annual sales growth of 5 to 9 percent and organic sales growth of 5 to 9 percent. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.18 per share on sales growth of 9.0 percent to $7.33 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

