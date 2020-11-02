Clorox Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Clorox Co. (CLX) raised its earnings, sales and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020, reflecting assumptions for stronger sales performance.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.70 to $7.95 per share on annual sales growth of 5 to 9 percent and organic sales growth of 5 to 9 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings change between a decline in the mid-single-digit percentage and a growth in the mid-single-digit percentage. It also projected annual sales growth between flat and low single-digit percentage and organic sales growth between flat and low single-digit percentage.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.69 per share on sales growth of 3.1 percent to $6.93 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

