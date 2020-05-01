Clorox Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Clorox Co. (CLX) raised its earnings, sales and organic sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.70 to $6.90 per share on annual sales growth of 4 to 6 percent and organic sales growth of 6 to 8 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $6.10 to $6.25 per share on annual sales change between down in low single digits and up 1 percent and organic sales growth of about flat to 2 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.57 per share on sales growth of 3.4 percent to $6.42 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said this outlook assumes minimal supply chain disruptions for the remainder of the fiscal year.

