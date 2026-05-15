Clorox (BIT:1CLX) Price Target Decreased by 10.37% to 92.60

The average one-year price target for Clorox (BIT:1CLX) has been revised to €92.60 / share. This is a decrease of 10.37% from the prior estimate of €103.32 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €70.01 to a high of €150.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.49% from the latest reported closing price of €76.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clorox. This is an decrease of 434 owner(s) or 28.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CLX is 0.11%, an increase of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 107,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,850K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 5,785K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 4,859K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CLX by 87.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,229K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,172K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CLX by 43.65% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 3,218K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,136K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CLX by 16.39% over the last quarter.

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