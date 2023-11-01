News & Insights

Clorox bets on strong inventory to help overcome cyber attack hit

November 01, 2023 — 04:16 pm EDT

By Juveria Tabassum

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Clorox CLX.N said on Wednesday it expects to rebuild customer inventory levels by the end of the current quarter, as it recovers from an August cyberattack that threw its order fulfillment facilities out of gear for more than a month.

Shares of the cleaning supplies maker rose over 6% in extended trade, reversing earlier losses.

Clorox said that it expects second-quarter organic sales to be up mid-single digits as restocking customer inventory levels help soften the blow from lost consumption.

The Pine-Sol manufacturer was among several companies including gambling giants MGM Resorts International MGM.N and Caesars Entertainment CZR.O to be hit by cyber attacks since August. Clorox had anticipated its first-quarter results to be impacted by the shipping delays caused by the incident.

Still, the attack took a toll on the company's annual profit and revenue forecasts, as well as gross margin growth expectations.

The company now expects an annual adjusted profit between $4.30 and $4.80 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $5.60 and $5.90 per share.

Clorox expects net sales to be down mid-to-high single digits, as against its previous forecast of flat to 2% up.

(Reporting by Juveria Tabassum; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

