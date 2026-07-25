The Clock Is Ticking on Wall Street's $1.5 Trillion Powder Keg, and History Says Time Is Almost Up

Key Points

The bulls have ruled the roost on Wall Street since the end of the financial crisis.

Outstanding margin debt has skyrocketed 77% to $1.5 trillion over the last 14 months.

Although periods of outsize risk-taking have been followed by sizable stock market declines, they've also paved the way for opportunistic long-term investors to pounce.

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For much of the last 17 years, the bulls have been in firm control on Wall Street. Save for the five-week COVID-19 crash in February-March 2020 and the nine-month bear market in 2022, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have made a habit of trending higher since the end of the financial crisis.

While long-winded bull markets are nothing new for Wall Street, we also know they don't last indefinitely. Headwinds have been mounting, ranging from the historical priciness of equities to the growing likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to stabilize prices.

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But perhaps no downside catalyst stands out more than margin debt -- aka Wall Street's $1.5 trillion powder keg.

Parabolic moves in margin debt are historically terrible for the stock market

Margin represents the amount of money an investor borrows from their broker to short-sell (wager against) or purchase securities.

Borrowing capital allows a broker to charge an investor interest. In return, the investor can short-sell securities or leverage their purchases.

When used to buy securities, margin can amplify gains if a trade moves in the desired direction. Conversely, margin can magnify losses if a security pushes in the opposite direction. Margin comes with serious risks and potential rewards, with the need to pay interest to your broker as the icing on the cake.

Over several decades, outstanding margin debt reported by FINRA has been steadily increasing. This is to be expected, given that the total value of the U.S. stock market has been rising over time. But in rare instances when outstanding margin debt goes parabolic, trouble has soon followed.

Total Margin Debt hits $1.5 Trillion, a new all-time high 🤯 👀 pic.twitter.com/1IXqZGgrqs -- Barchart (@Barchart) July 20, 2026

In April 2025, during the height of the stock market's short-lived tariff tantrum, investors pulled back on their use of margin. FINRA reported outstanding margin debt of $850.6 billion in April 2025. However, over the subsequent 14 months, margin usage has exploded higher. In June 2026, FINRA reported that outstanding margin debt hit an all-time high of $1.502 trillion. In other words, margin debt has skyrocketed 77% over the previous 14 months.

Over the last three decades, there have only been four instances in which outstanding margin debt soared by at least 65% over a relatively short timeline -- and the prior three occurrences were all followed by significant stock market downturns:

March 1999 to March 2000 : Margin debt jumped by 80% to just shy of $300 billion over 12 months. It peaked when the dot-com bubble burst, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 49% and 78% of their respective values.

: Margin debt jumped by 80% to just shy of $300 billion over 12 months. It peaked when the dot-com bubble burst, which saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite shed 49% and 78% of their respective values. June 2006 to July 2007 : Outstanding margin debt soared 66% over 13 months to a then-all-time-high of $416.4 billion. This peak occurred shortly before the financial crisis took shape, erasing 57% of the S&P 500's value.

: Outstanding margin debt soared 66% over 13 months to a then-all-time-high of $416.4 billion. This peak occurred shortly before the financial crisis took shape, erasing 57% of the S&P 500's value. March 2020 to October 2021 : The fiscal stimulus-fueled rally following the COVID-19 crash saw outstanding margin debt catapult by 95% to nearly $936 billion over 19 months. Roughly three months later, the 2022 bear market began, eventually stripping the S&P 500 and Nasdaq of a quarter and a third of their respective values.

: The fiscal stimulus-fueled rally following the COVID-19 crash saw outstanding margin debt catapult by 95% to nearly $936 billion over 19 months. Roughly three months later, the 2022 bear market began, eventually stripping the S&P 500 and Nasdaq of a quarter and a third of their respective values. April 2025 to June 2026: Over the previous 14 months, margin debt has expanded by 77%.

Although parabolic moves in margin debt can't help investors pinpoint when the music will stop or which catalyst will be responsible for ultimately sending the stock market lower, they are indicative of increased risk-taking, which has never proven sustainable on Wall Street.

This $1.5 trillion powder keg is a ticking time bomb, and history strongly suggests that time is almost up.

Historical precedent works in both directions

Between the historical priciness of the stock market and the parabolic move in outstanding margin debt, history is most definitely not in the corner of investors in the short term. Thankfully, historical precedent is a pendulum that swings in both directions and tends to favor long-term optimists.

While periods of outsize risk-taking have been followed by serious stock market declines, they've also paved the way for opportunistic long-term investors to pounce.

Since the end of the COVID-19 crash, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has soared by 181%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have more than tripled. Meanwhile, following the financial crisis lows in March 2009, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have skyrocketed approximately 700%, 1,010%, and 1,940%, respectively.

Although this data cherry-picks the lows of each event, and timing the market with any long-term accuracy is virtually impossible, it demonstrates that patience and optimism are handsomely rewarded on Wall Street.

According to calculations published by Crestmont Research, the S&P 500 has never had a negative rolling 20-year total return, including dividends, dating back to the start of the 20th century. No matter what's been thrown the stock market's way -- recessions, depressions, wars, pandemics, spikes in margin debt, hyperinflation, and so on -- it's never stopped long-term investors from profiting.

While things may be about to get dicey for the stock market, perspective plays a big role in wealth creation on Wall Street.

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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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