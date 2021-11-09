World Markets
"Clock ticking" to achieve energy transition - Equinor

Yousef Saba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A senior executive for Norwegian oil company Equinor EQNR.OL said on Tuesday that the "the clock is ticking" to achieve an energy transition away from hydrocarbon.

"If we don't take action, we'll end up losing out," Equinor's Senior Vice President for Africa Paul McCafferty told the Africa Oil Week conference in Dubai.

The transition will be "more like a 30-year" process, not five or ten years, Africa Oil Corp AOI.TO Chief Executive Officer Keith Hill told the conference.

African states should keep the focus on ensuring energy security for their populations as the continent only accounts for 2 percent of global CO2 emissions, he said.

