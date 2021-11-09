"Clock ticking" to achieve energy transition - Equinor

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A senior executive for Norwegian oil company Equinor EQNR.OL said on Tuesday that the "the clock is ticking" to achieve an energy transition away from hydrocarbon.

"If we don't take action, we'll end up losing out," Equinor's Senior Vice President for Africa Paul McCafferty told an oil conference in Dubai.

