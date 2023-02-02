CLNE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (Symbol: CLNE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.93, changing hands as high as $6.03 per share. Clean Energy Fuels Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLNE's low point in its 52 week range is $4.02 per share, with $8.6512 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.94.
