$CLMT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLMT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,203,552 of trading volume.

$CLMT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CLMT:

$CLMT insiders have traded $CLMT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER STRAUMINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 137,861 shares for an estimated $2,127,982 .

. DANIEL L SHEETS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $554,200 .

. STEPHEN P MAWER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,594 shares for an estimated $127,230 .

. DAVID LUNIN (EVP - CFO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $32,625

$CLMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $CLMT stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 2,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,040

$CLMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLMT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 02/04/2025

