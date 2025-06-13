$CLMT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLMT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,203,552 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CLMT:
$CLMT Insider Trading Activity
$CLMT insiders have traded $CLMT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER STRAUMINS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 137,861 shares for an estimated $2,127,982.
- DANIEL L SHEETS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $554,200.
- STEPHEN P MAWER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,594 shares for an estimated $127,230.
- DAVID LUNIN (EVP - CFO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $32,625
$CLMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $CLMT stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 2,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,040
$CLMT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLMT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 02/04/2025
