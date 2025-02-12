$CLMT stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CLMT stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $24,304,488 of trading volume.

$CLMT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CLMT:

$CLMT insiders have traded $CLMT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER STRAUMINS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 312,861 shares for an estimated $6,498,732 .

. DANIEL L SHEETS sold 3,569 shares for an estimated $75,377

DANIEL J SAJKOWSKI sold 3,569 shares for an estimated $75,377

STEPHEN P MAWER sold 18,629 shares for an estimated $0

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $CLMT stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $CLMT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.