CLMB to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. CLMB is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Mar. 5, after market open.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 51.1%.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Quote

Climb Global Solutions’ Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLMB’s revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 is $114.4 million, implying a 7.1% year-over-year increment. We expect the top line to have been driven by the continued execution of CLMB’s core initiatives and the integration of Douglas Stewart Software and DataSolutions Ireland into its operating platform.

Organic growth in the United States and Europe is anticipated to have been fuelled by strong relationships with existing partners and the signing of new vendors to its Line Card.

The consensus estimate for CLMB’s earnings in the fourth quarter of 2024 is pegged at $1.12 per share, indicating a 2.6% year-over-year decrease. A surge in selling, general and administrative expenses is likely to have deteriorated the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About CLMB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Climb Global this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CLMB currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

TransUnion TRU reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.

TRU’s quarterly adjusted earnings (adjusting 63 cents from non-recurring items) of 97 cents per share surpassed the consensus mark by 1% and increased 21.3% year over year. Total revenues of $1 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 8.7% and increased marginally from the year-ago quarter.

Insperity, Inc. NSP posted impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results.

NSP’s adjusted earnings (excluding 27 cents from non-recurring items) of 5 cents per share outpaced the consensus estimate by more than 100% but decreased 93.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1% and increased 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Insperity, Inc. (NSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.