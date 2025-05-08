CLMB Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/12/25, Climb Global Solutions Inc (Symbol: CLMB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 5/16/25. As a percentage of CLMB's recent stock price of $103.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CLMB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLMB's low point in its 52 week range is $49.695 per share, with $144.995 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.65.

In Thursday trading, Climb Global Solutions Inc shares are currently off about 2.8% on the day.

