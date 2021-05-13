CLM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc New Common (Symbol: CLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.88, changing hands as low as $11.73 per share. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc New Common shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLM's low point in its 52 week range is $9.06 per share, with $13.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.79.

