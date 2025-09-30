CLIR Secures Major Petrochemical Customer for Burner Testing

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR announced that it received an order from a major petrochemical customer for its process burner testing services. This order will help CLIR exhibit its burners’ operating range and robustness.

Details on ClearSign Technologies’ New Order

The company will perform testing to gather operational data under various conditions and fuel blends. ClearSign Technologies expects to complete the testing process and deliver the results to the customer by the fourth quarter of 2025.



The customer is expected to evaluate the process burner technology for future delivery at multiple facilities.

CLIR’s Other Recent Orders

On Sept. 17, the company announced that it received an initial engineering order, which involves installing 36 ClearSign Core burners at an integrated petroleum producer's U.S. Gulf Coast refinery. This shows that ClearSign Technologies’ technology is gaining momentum in the petroleum industry.



The company received the engineering order from the petroleum company directly to install at their Texas U.S. Gulf Coast facility. This order expands the company’s customer base with a major operator and positions it for further large-scale deployments.



The project will have multiple phases, with the final delivery of the burners expected in the second half of 2026.

The company also secured a purchase order in August for engineering and modeling services to enhance its ClearSign process burner technology. This order has a potential use in a California refinery's process heater.

ClearSign Technologies’ Q2 Performance

The company incurred an adjusted loss of 3 cents per share in second-quarter 2025, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. CLIR had incurred a loss of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The company registered revenues of $0.13 million in the reported quarter compared with $0.04 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million.



ClearSign Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry. Let us check how its peers performed in their most recent earnings results.



ScanSource, Inc. SCSC reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended June 30, 2025), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents. The bottom line improved 28% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 80 cents.



The company reported net revenues of $813 million in the quarter under review, up 8.9% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $773 million. Net revenues in the United States and Canada were up 12.2% to $745 million. International sales decreased 17.4% to $68.2 million.



MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. MSM reported a third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended on May 31, 2025) adjusted EPS of $1.08, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03. The bottom line decreased 18.8% year over year.

MSC Industrial generated revenues of around $971 million in the quarter under review, down 0.8% from $979 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $970 million. Average daily sales fell 0.8% year over year in the quarter. However, this came in line with the company’s expectations, driven by improving performance in volumes.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW reported earnings per share (EPS) of $9.97 in second-quarter 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.00. However, the bottom line improved 2% year over year.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 5.6% year over year to $4.55 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.52 billion. Daily sales increased 5.6% from the prior-year quarter. We predicted daily sales to increase 3.8% in the quarter.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (MSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.