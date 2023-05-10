Cliq Digital (FWB:CLIQ) Price Target Increased by 14.95% to 77.27

The average one-year price target for Cliq Digital (FWB:CLIQ) has been revised to 77.26 / share. This is an increase of 14.95% from the prior estimate of 67.22 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 91.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 194.90% from the latest reported closing price of 26.20 / share.

Cliq Digital Maintains 6.83% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.83%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cliq Digital. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLIQ is 0.20%, an increase of 354.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 259.09% to 56K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 26K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 8K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 6K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLIQ by 4.96% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLIQ by 34.41% over the last quarter.

