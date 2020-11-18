Dividends
Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CLPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that CLPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.11, the dividend yield is 6.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLPR was $6.11, representing a -48.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.95 and a 41.44% increase over the 52 week low of $4.32.

CLPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CLPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.3. Zacks Investment Research reports CLPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

