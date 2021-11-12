Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that CLPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.18, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLPR was $9.18, representing a -7.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.92 and a 66.61% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

CLPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CLPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.46. Zacks Investment Research reports CLPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -25%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the clpr Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CLPR as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 8.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CLPR at 2.73%.

