Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 19, 2021

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that CLPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.25, the dividend yield is 4.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLPR was $8.25, representing a -9.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.16 and a 57.14% increase over the 52 week low of $5.25.

CLPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). CLPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.5. Zacks Investment Research reports CLPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.16%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLPR Dividend History page.

