Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that CLPR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLPR was $7.85, representing a -12.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.98 and a 81.71% increase over the 52 week low of $4.32.

CLPR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CLPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.34. Zacks Investment Research reports CLPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.89%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

