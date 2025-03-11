CLIPPER REALTY Earnings Preview: Recent $CLPR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CLIPPER REALTY ($CLPR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $40,631,700 and earnings of $0.14 per share.
CLIPPER REALTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of CLIPPER REALTY stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,479,514 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,776,174
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 255,470 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,170,052
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 183,593 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $840,855
- O'SHAUGHNESSY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 131,913 shares (+687.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $604,161
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 80,211 shares (+757.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,366
- RITHOLTZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT added 71,990 shares (+574.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,714
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 63,968 shares (+241.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,973
