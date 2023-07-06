Clipper Realty (CLPR) Price Target Decreased by 12.12% to 9.86

The average one-year price target for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) has been revised to 9.86 / share. This is an decrease of 12.12% from the prior estimate of 11.22 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 72.08% from the latest reported closing price of 5.73 / share.

Clipper Realty Declares $0.10 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.38 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $5.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.59%, the lowest has been 2.70%, and the highest has been 8.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.63 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clipper Realty. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLPR is 0.03%, an increase of 46.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.13% to 5,878K shares. The put/call ratio of CLPR is 4.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 405K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Financial Group holds 372K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 288K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 259K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPR by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 235K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLPR by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Clipper Realty Background Information

Clipper Realty Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

