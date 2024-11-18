Clip Money Inc. Sees Record Revenue Growth in Q3 2024

Clip Money Inc. (TSE:CLIP) has released an update.
Clip Money Inc. reported a remarkable 250% year-over-year revenue growth for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $521,316, driven by a significant increase in new deposit users and new product offerings. Despite the rise in operating expenses, the company also saw a reduction in net loss and successfully closed a significant private placement led by PeoplesBank.
