CLIO Cosmetics Co. (KOSDAQ:237880) Price Target Decreased by 11.11% to 16,320.00

The average one-year price target for CLIO Cosmetics Co. (KOSDAQ:237880) has been revised to ₩16,320.00 / share. This is a decrease of 11.11% from the prior estimate of ₩18,360.00 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩12,120.00 to a high of ₩19,950.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.70% from the latest reported closing price of ₩13,410.00 / share.

CLIO Cosmetics Co. Maintains 2.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.97%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in CLIO Cosmetics Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 237880 is 0.00%, an increase of 21.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.15% to 68K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 14K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 237880 by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 13K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAE - Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAADX - Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

