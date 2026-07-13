Clinuvel Receives Compliance To Market SCENESSE In Canada For Treating Phototoxicity

(RTTNews) - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (CUV.AX), a biopharmaceutical company, on Monday reported receiving a Notice of Compliance (NOC) from Health Canada for the drug SCENESSE for treating phototoxicity in patients of erythropoietic protoporphyria.

The granting of a NOC essentially clears the drug for marketing in Canada, indicating its compliance with Sections C.08.002 and C.08.005 of the Canadian Food and Drug Regulations.

Erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) is a rare metabolic disorder that causes debilitating phototoxic reactions and burns on exposure to the sun. The condition is rare, affecting about 5,000-10,000 people worldwide.

SCENESSE contains the peptide afamelanotide, an analogue of a naturally occurring hormone which stimulates the production of melanin in skin. The drug provides a photoprotective effect, preventing the penetration of light through skin and acts as a strong antioxidant.

SCENESSE received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019 and was additionally approved in Europe and Australia for the treatment of EPP.

CUV.AX is currently trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at AUD 10.22, down 0.49%.

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