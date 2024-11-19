News & Insights

Clinuvel Pursues Expanded SCENESSE® Dosage in Europe

November 19, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:CUV) has released an update.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals is in advanced discussions with the European Medicines Agency to potentially expand the dosage of its SCENESSE® drug for patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) from the current recommendation of four doses to up to six annually. This move aims to harmonize the European usage with other regions like the US, ensuring patients receive consistent year-round treatment. An EMA decision is anticipated in the first quarter of 2025, which could significantly impact the drug’s market and patient care strategy.

