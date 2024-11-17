Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Refocuses on Core Programs for Growth

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (AU:CUV) has released an update.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals is shifting its focus to prioritize three core clinical development programs: vitiligo, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), and porphyrias. This strategic realignment aims to accelerate progress in areas with high market potential and unmet medical needs, while temporarily suspending less promising projects. Alongside these efforts, Clinuvel continues to advance its PhotoCosmetic product lines, leveraging its expertise in melanocortins.

