Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLF) Price Target Increased by 5.58% to 19.75

The average one-year price target for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CLVLF) has been revised to 19.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 18.70 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.28 to a high of 33.44 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.48% from the latest reported closing price of 9.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVLF is 0.02%, a decrease of 38.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 2,360K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 515K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVLF by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVLF by 23.08% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVLF by 15.03% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 176K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.