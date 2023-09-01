Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLF) Price Target Increased by 12.19% to 18.70

The average one-year price target for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CLVLF) has been revised to 18.70 / share. This is an increase of 12.19% from the prior estimate of 16.67 dated October 12, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.25 to a high of 24.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.57% from the latest reported closing price of 12.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVLF is 0.03%, a decrease of 14.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 2,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 515K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 297K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVLF by 18.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 210K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 176K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVLF by 17.53% over the last quarter.

