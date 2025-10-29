Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (CLVLF) Price Target Decreased by 11.15% to 15.48

The average one-year price target for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CLVLF) has been revised to $15.48 / share. This is a decrease of 11.15% from the prior estimate of $17.42 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.63 to a high of $23.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.93% from the latest reported closing price of $9.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVLF is 0.02%, an increase of 22.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.62% to 2,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 624K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 385K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IRCYX - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 278K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 292K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVLF by 4.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 247K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVLF by 2.70% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.